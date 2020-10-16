Welcome to Tech storm studios presents Frequency sound generator

Do you Want to sound test your speakers or tune your instruments?

Or just simply, do you want to generate sounds and listen to the generated sounds in different frequencies?

If yes

Well, then you need a frequency sound generator and sound analyzer to produce sound waves in different frequencies.

You are at right place

Introducing Frequency Sound Generator!

Ten free audio tools gathered in one app! Tone generator, sound tests and more!

Frequency Generator Sound player lets you generate a sine, square, sawtooth or triangle sound wave with a frequency between 1Hz and 22000Hz (hertz). It produces perfect tone & soundwaves while being simple and easy to use with a friendly interface.

No matter if you need to test the sound or generate high frequency sounds or low frequency sounds, our frequency tone generator is your #1 best solution.

Here is why ?

??EASY CONTROL

??ANIMATED SOUND WAVE

???ADJUST FREQUENCY & VOLUME

??SAVE YOUR OWN PRESETS

??PLAY FREQUENCY SOUNDS IN THE BACKGROUND

??NUMEROUS USES:

This sound generating app can be used in multiple use cases:

? Test your hearing.

? Test speakers and headphones for the high end (treble) and low end (bass) tones.

? Use this app as an instrument tuner when playing or producing.

? Cleaning water from the speaker.

? Find your tinnitus frequency