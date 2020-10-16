Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Frequency Sound Generator | Frequency Generator for Android

By Tech Storm Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Tech Storm Studio

Welcome to Tech storm studios presents Frequency sound generator

Do you Want to sound test your speakers or tune your instruments?

Or just simply, do you want to generate sounds and listen to the generated sounds in different frequencies?

If yes

Well, then you need a frequency sound generator and sound analyzer to produce sound waves in different frequencies.

You are at right place

Introducing Frequency Sound Generator!

Ten free audio tools gathered in one app! Tone generator, sound tests and more!

Frequency Generator Sound player lets you generate a sine, square, sawtooth or triangle sound wave with a frequency between 1Hz and 22000Hz (hertz). It produces perfect tone & soundwaves while being simple and easy to use with a friendly interface.

No matter if you need to test the sound or generate high frequency sounds or low frequency sounds, our frequency tone generator is your #1 best solution.

Here is why ?

??EASY CONTROL

??ANIMATED SOUND WAVE

???ADJUST FREQUENCY & VOLUME

??SAVE YOUR OWN PRESETS

??PLAY FREQUENCY SOUNDS IN THE BACKGROUND

??NUMEROUS USES:

This sound generating app can be used in multiple use cases:

? Test your hearing.

? Test speakers and headphones for the high end (treble) and low end (bass) tones.

? Use this app as an instrument tuner when playing or producing.

? Cleaning water from the speaker.

? Find your tinnitus frequency

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now