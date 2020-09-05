Join or Sign In

FreeVoipDeal | Cheap Voip Calls to Germany for Android

By Finarea Free

Developer's Description

By Finarea

FREEVOIPDEAL

Tired of high phone bills? Looking for ways to cut back your monthly phone bill? Welcome to FreeVoIPDeal!

FreeVoIPDeal enables you to make local and long distance (international) VoIP phone calls using 3G, GPRS, UMTS or your own WIFI connection.

Enjoy crystal clear audio quality phone calls at a fraction of the costs youre paying now.

Its easy to save money:

1. Download and install the app on your mobile phone, laptop, desktop or tablet

2. Register to FreeVoIPDeal

3. Purchase credit and start calling whoever, wherever.

Enjoy!

The FreeVoIPDeal-team

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.73

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 7.73

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
