FreePrints Gifts Fast & Easy for iOS

By PlanetArt Free

Developer's Description

By PlanetArt

A huge selection of personalized gifts and one FREE gift each and every month!

Whether for a birthday, a holiday or just because Nothing says you care quite as much as a personalized gift from the heart.

With FreePrints Gifts you can easily create hundreds of customized products for your very favorite peopleor just for yourself. Personalize gifts by chooseing a photo or provide the lucky recipients name or initials, and we create the perfect gift of your choosing. Custom designs include embroidery and engraving!

And best of all, we feature amazing gifts that are, yes, FREE! You just pay for shipping. Choose a free gift every month, whenever an occasion arises, and send the present thats bound to be their favorite!

Personalized gifts for every occasion

- Birthdays

- Anniversaries

- Christenings & Baptisms

- Engagements

- Weddings

- Graduations

- Christmas

- Housewarming Gifts

- Host(ess) Gifts

- Teacher & Coach Gifts

- Love & Romance

- Religious Gifts

- Or just because!

Heres how it works....

What do I get for free?

- One free gift a month (changes regularly)

- Free personalization on every item

What do I pay for?

- Shipping and handling for your free gift (no additional shipping charge for additional items)

- Gifts other than a months free gift: Prices vary.

And as with all FreePrints services, there are no subscriptions and no commitments.

We hope youll find yourself coming back month after month to send the very best personalized gifts to family and friends for all of your most important events and celebrations.

SATISFACTION GUARANTEE

You are going to love FreePrints Gifts. We guarantee it. If you are not satisfied with your purchase for any reason at all, well be pleased to provide you with a complete refund of the price you have paid for the product.

ABOUT FREEPRINTS

FreePrints Gifts is a member of the growing FreePrints family of mobile apps, each dedicated to designing personalized products quickly, easily and affordably. The popular original FreePrints app lets you order 1,000 free 4x6 photo prints each year, paying only for shipping. And now FreePrints Gifts takes the cost out of sending personalized gifts by giving you a FREE one each and every month. You pay only for shipping.

Were glad youre here and we believe youll find our apps, products and services to be the very best in the business. We hope you enjoy using FreePrints Gifts!

Copyright 2012-2020 PlanetArt, LLC. All rights reserved. FreePrints, FreePrints Gifts and the FreePrints Gifts logo are trademarks of PlanetArt, LLC.

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 27.4.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
