Play video without account connection like no one's watching. Easily erase your history. Create and import playlists.

Discover and watch millions of free videos in good-quality! Keep video playing while using other apps.

Highlights:

Stable, fast, built with a clean and intuitive interface.

Search content.

Browse and erase your history.

Import and create playlists.

Support picture in picture view on Android Nougat (7.0) and above. Floating player : play videos outside this app over other applications. For example, reply to SMS or browse Google or Facebook with a playing YouTube video on a side of the screen.

Set up an alarm, chose the video and the time.

Dark theme.

Playlists

Import an playlists from YouTube

Create playlists

Mark videos as favorite

Permission:

Storage: Save/Restore playlists and favorites videos across installs from external storage folder /Tube.

Techno:

The floating popup is using the Android OS feature called "picture in picture" available since Android 7.0.

The player is the native player provided.

To save favorite and historic, simple JSON file texts are used (shared preferences and persistence across installation with a copy on the external storage /Tube)

Video metadata persistence with database arch provided by android.arch.persistence.room

Respect material design guidelines

Develop with Java and Kotlin on API 27

This manager support different type of devices:

Smartphone: All devices supported.

Tablet: User interface responsive with your screen resolution.

Note:

This application is totally free and has no ads. It's support the last Android versions.

Tube is not a video downloader and respect YouTube Terms of Services by using the native player provider in the documentation.

All content is provided by 3rd-party. Do not hesitate to send me email if some content should be removed.

Enjoy =)