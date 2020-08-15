Join or Sign In

Free Video Background Player Pro & Document Manager for iOS

By Ralf Hollax Free

Developer's Description

By Ralf Hollax

Manage all your document, music and video files in one device. Upload and download from and to dropbox, box or your computer.

With the Document Manager documents and images can be managed and read on the iPhone and iPad. You can convert documents, webpages to PDFs. The document manager supports PDF, MS Office, iWorks and the most common document formats

File transfer

Use iTunes file sharing to transfer files directly to your device via USB cable.

Access, view documents and upload from/to box and Dropbox

Document Manger Pro supports PDF, MS Office, iWorks and the most common file types.

Document Manager Pro Features:

- Built-in viewer supports PDF, MS Office (Word, Excel and Powerpoint) and Apple iWork (Keynote, Pages and Numbers) files, HTML, RTF, TXT, PNG, JPG, GIF etc

- Zip and unzip files

- Create folders and sub folders

- Move files from one folder to another

- Send your files to / Open your files in other apps, e.g. pages, numbers, etc.

- Save files from emails using the open in feature

- TV / VGA out

- Print documents from Document Manager on iOS 4.2 or later

- Email files to Your Colleagues or Friends directly from Document Manager Pro

- Transfer files to iPhone, iPod or iPad

- Zoom PDFs and other documents

- Convert documents ( MS Office, iWorks and the most common file types) to PDF

- Build in web browser: Convert web pages to PDFs for offline reading on the iPhone or iPad

- Convert maps to PDF

Video Downloader for Dropbox and Document Manager. Download your Videos from your cloud drives like Dropbox and box, or transfer files and videos from your PC/Mac to your iPhone and iPad.

Video Playback:

- Directly play videos in the app

- Play almost any video format

- Play videos attached in your email directly when opening the app

- Playlist to store video category wise

Supported video formats:

mov, mp4, avi, wmv, mpeg, mpeg1, mpeg2, mpeg4, rmvb, flv, f4v, mkv, dat, vob, mts, ogg, mpg, wma

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
