Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Free VPN & Secure Proxy - Pretty VPN for Android

By TopFreeApp Free

Developer's Description

By TopFreeApp

Pretty VPN is a free VPN with a fast VPN connection speed. As a free VPN for android, Pretty VPN provides an unlimited, private, secure, and fast VPN proxy service.

Pretty VPN is your must have for on the go and browsing from free WiFi.

Download and Install Pretty VPN for the following features:

Free & Unlimited VPN

Pretty VPN offers you a free VPN service without registration.

Super Fast Connection Speed

Fast VPN connection. Easy-to-use, intuitive user interface. Surf the website seamlessly with ultra-fast speed.

Worldwide VPN Server Locations

Connect to VPN servers at any time. Easily switch between server locations at no additional charge. Pretty VPN allows you to change a VPN location to more than 24+ counties for free on its list such as: VPN TaiWan server, VPN Spain server, VPN Japan server, VPN Italy server, VPN Brazil server.

Secure Online Activities & Stay Anonymous

Pretty VPN secures your internet traffic with encryption techniques. Pretty VPN does NOT track or keep any logs of its users and their activities in any kind. You are anonymous and safe while surfing the Internet.

Please let us know if you have any questions: support@prettyvpn.club

If you like our service, please give us 5-star() rating.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now