The new Free V Bucks Counter | VBucks Spin Wheel game is prepared for you Fortnite fans will spend a pleasant time in the game this year's most acclaimed games entered, if you like the game do not forget to comment and like.

Features of this Free V Bucks Counter and VBucks Spin Wheel application:

- Easy to count any free v-bucks amounts

- Simple userinterface

- Accurate free vbucks counter

- Safe to use

- Unlimited free v bucks counts

- Share counting results with friends

Please stay remembering that this is ONLY free v bucks counter tool that aims to help fortnite fans and it's NOT provide any free v bucks generator NOR free v-bucks glitch and don't expect it will show you how to get free v bucks in fortnite all in this app is JUST a free v-bucks counter. so Keep it in mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

The name, logo, and information provided by the application used in accordance with the guidelines indicated in:

https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/fan-art-policy

This is a complementary application. This application is not affiliated in any way with Epic Games. This app has been designed as a free V Bucks counter tool to help fortnite players and fans and it's NOT Contain any Games hacks, free v bucks generator or free vbucks glitch or anything illegal other related product.