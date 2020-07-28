Join or Sign In

Free Tips File Transfer & Sharing guide 2020 for Android

By Udian Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Udian Apps

Tips for New Xender free file transfer with include tips and Guide for file transfer, big file transfer, file share, large file transfer, and all file sharing.

This just guide for Xender-Share Music&Video, Transfer Photo, Files application, you can find all tips and Guide about xender file transfer, sharing app.

This guide can be useful and help for those people who want to know more about xender.Download this app guide for xender new 2020 with tips and install it, after that start to read the points which are about sending and sharing the files tips, transfer the music, video, movie, song tips to receiver and all that for free and new 2020

This is a Guide For Xender App its a one of the best App to Transfer & Share Files with Just Like a wifi without data Xender is Free to transfer an share files and has a simple layout to understand Xender file transfer Latest Guide for file transfer, Android to Android file transfer, Android to PC file transfer,large file transfer, and all file sharing

Please note This guide for Xender File Transfer Sharing is to provide the information about application, not the xender .

Disclaimer:

This is NOT an Official Guide. The application name is the property of their respective owners. We made this App only as a FREE FAN APP with no cheats, only for those who wants to enjoy the App.

If there is any trademark or copyright violation that does not follow within the Fair Use, please contact us and we will immediately take action on it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
