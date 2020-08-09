Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Free Skins Battle Royale - Daily & Upcoming for Android

By PureSkins Free

Developer's Description

By PureSkins

good news for you lovers of the battle royale game. this time there is an interesting application that is free skins battle royale. especially for you fans of battle royale this application is right for you!

You can also see price info, Latest Skins Models, Latest Backpacks and Dance emoticons.

How to use this app:

Press the "GET SKIN" button and follow it correctly so that this application works properly.

All skins and dances are updated every day with new skins.

Leather and dance are available from all battle royale sessions that have been released.

Showing only skin and dance that is free is not paid

Disclaimers:

This application is only for entertainment purposes. to find out the latest skins and dance prices. not for transferring items. For Request Private Please Email to me.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now