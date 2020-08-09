good news for you lovers of the battle royale game. this time there is an interesting application that is free skins battle royale. especially for you fans of battle royale this application is right for you!

You can also see price info, Latest Skins Models, Latest Backpacks and Dance emoticons.

How to use this app:

Press the "GET SKIN" button and follow it correctly so that this application works properly.

All skins and dances are updated every day with new skins.

Leather and dance are available from all battle royale sessions that have been released.

Showing only skin and dance that is free is not paid

Disclaimers:

This application is only for entertainment purposes. to find out the latest skins and dance prices. not for transferring items. For Request Private Please Email to me.