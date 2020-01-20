X

Free QR & BarCode Scanner for Android

By McApp Media Free

Free QR and BarCode Scanner , Without Ads

Best Mobile Scanner .

Improved Screen Quality .

Extract Texts from Image

You can Scan barcodes with QR & Barcode Scanner in shops to compare prices .

QR & Barcode Scanner app, is the only single QR code reader / barcode reader scanner you will ever need.

Scan product barcodes with QR & Barcode Scanner in shops and compare prices with online prices to save money.

QR & Barcode Scanner / QR code reader is very easy to use;

QR and barcode automatically detect and scan the qr code / barcode. No need to press any buttons, just take photos .

What's new in version 1.17

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.17

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
