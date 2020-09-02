Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Free Presets For Lightroom | LR Mobile Presets for Android

By TEG Editing Apps Free

Developer's Description

By TEG Editing Apps

Free Presets For Lightroom : Best Trendy LR Free Presets of Presets For Lightroom App to enhance your Editing Experience . The App has more than hundreds of amazing LR Presets.

FEATURES OF Free Presets For Lightroom APP -

Save Presets to memory

Simple Scrolling

Fast Downloading

Fast Loading

Full Preview

Favourite List

Weekly New Presets

All Devices Supported

Easy To Download

Free Presets For Lightroom App Offers High Quality LR Presets that Can be Use To Easily your your photos. The App has beautiful and attractive Presets which will be perfectly fit to your need.

CONTENTS OF Free Presets For Lightroom App

Free LR Mobile Presets

100+ Presets For Lightroom

CREDIT : TEG

Permissions Notice

Photos/Media/Files: Needed to allow you to use custom photos as wallpaper.

Storage: Needed to allow you to use custom photos as wallpaper.

Copyright: All copyrights belong to their respective owners.

Images and text owned by other copyright holders are used here under the guidelines of the Fair Use provisions of United States Copyright Law.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 4.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now