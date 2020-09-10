Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Free NetFlix Guide 2k20-Streaming Movies & Series for Android

By The Best Free Free

Developer's Description

By The Best Free

Hello fans Netflix app.Planning to subscribe to Netflix or already have subscribed?

So are you looking for an easy Netflix free guide?

This app is a free guide for streaming of NetFlix content. NetFlix content includes NetFlix series ,movies,documentaries and TV shows.

This latest version Guide for Netflix has amount number of advises,Get the latest Netflix Tips by reading our clue for Netflix Free.

The most important is that you go through every section of our guide, to better understand the basics of this free movies online app called netflix,

and then how to watch netflix for free and get your own premium netflix account.

This App Are Teaching You:

- Plans

- Subscription

- Movies choosing

- The location countries

- This app is very simple to use

Install this App and enjoy your movies, and get the best experiences.

Disclaimer:

-This is an unofficial app. We want you to be aware of everything.

-this is not a communication app but only a helper to get to download it.

-Free NetFlix Guide 2k20-Streaming Movies & Series is not official application for beginning users of netflix.

It's a kind of fan apps that want to help users to reach the maximum benefits from software they are using.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now