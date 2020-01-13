Free Music Player & Streamer for YouTube Videos is a total free and smart online YouTube music video player app powered by YouTube API. With Free Music Player & Streamer for YouTube, you can listen any free music or free songs in YouTube music playlist and watch the unlimited music video. Free Music Player & Streamer for YouTube is a great YouTube music player, a best way to find and listen to the trending free music.

Key Features

Free Music: Millions of YouTube music

Smart Music Player: Powerful audio & radio player

Great Listening Experience: Non-stop Mp3 listening

Well-Picked up Music Playlist

Create your own Music Playlists

Free Music: Millions of YouTube music

Free and massive music of YouTube music video Chart. Tons of free music are here waiting for you. Try this Free music player for YouTube, enjoy all the YouTube Music for Free. You can find every song and music you like on Free music player for YouTube.

Great Listening Experience: Non-stop Mp3 listening

Floating Pop-up music player perfectly supported the Non-stop Music Playing. Free music player for YouTube gives you Great Listening Experience than ever. You can watch the MV (Music Video) in full screen or enable the floating player and enjoy the continuous listening experience while you multitask on your phone. Also you can customize the size of the floating pop up music player to your needs.

Well-Picked up Music Playlist

We prepared several Featured Music Playlist for you. Genres& Moods; Hit Singles Rank and top music are updated every day. Music genres like pop, rock, rap, electronic, R&B, and country music videos.

Create your own Music Playlists

Mark the music you like to the favorite playlist. Create your own Playlists. Personalized Music Playlists.

Disclaimer

- This app is not a music downloader, unable to download music, unable to play offline except local music.

- This app is Powered by YouTube API. All the content is provided by YouTube service. Free music player for YouTube does not have direct control over the content.

- All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners and are used here under the terms of Fair Use and the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA).

- Please use the following link to report any content that may infringe copyrights: https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/

- An internet connection is required (Wi-Fi or cellular data)

- According to YouTube's Terms of Use, we are not allowed to display videos when in lock screen, nor to enable you to download free songs.

Permissions:

Draw over other apps: play videos in a floating popup window