Free Music Downloader & Mp3 Music Download Songs for Android

By Free Music Dowloader Go Free

By Free Music Dowloader Go

Free Music Downloader & Mp3 Music Download Songs application developed and designed for music listener. You can download free mp3 songs and listen on Free Music - Music Downloader ; All the rights on the songs are the property of their respective owners

Search or find music, playlist, artist or album you like, download mp3 fastest and play CC authorized mp3 music offline.Download now, music, and indulge in mp3 songs!

Among the main features:

Support lyrics search function

Discover free music by hot music list;

popular mp3 song or singer to search quickly

Multi-thread download and Multi-mp3s song download engine

All tracks available in free mp3 downloader

Great data set, more than a million high quality mp3 tracks.the biggest free mp3 music storage.

Set downloaded music as ringtone for yourself

Disclaimer:

Free Music Downloader is provided by https://www.jamendo.com. All songs, available through this application, are intended only for your personal non-commercial use.You can visit Jamendo privacy policy https://api.jamendo.com/ App authorized to use Jamendo API. All tracks available is under CC license(author and license link properly mentioned for each song). You can find and contact authors on www.jamendo.com

What's new in version 1.0.2

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
