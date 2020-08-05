Join or Sign In

Free Music Downloader & Free Mp3 Downloader for Android

By Cynthia Arteaga Free

Developer's Description

By Cynthia Arteaga

100% Free Music & MP3 Downoader App is HERE!

Free Music Downloader for you to search music, listen and download free mp3 music .

Download high-quality mp3 online or offline and play CC licensed mp3 music.

Help you find your favorite melody, and provide mp3 format music files and audio streams. Search for artists, albums and popular tracks through our powerful search engine. Save all songs on your phone and listen to them anytime, anywhere.

Main features of Music Downloader:

100% free music download function

Multiple engines can search mp3 music songs.

Very fast and powerful multi-thread mp3 download engine.

Various sound quality, smooth, standard, high sound quality

Easy to use music downloader

Flexible search possibilities (search by track, artist, album, genre, musical instrument, mood, popularity, etc.)

Browse, play and download your mp3 search results!

All tracks are verified and can be used for personal purposes (not for commercial purposes!).

Disclaimer:

Download the music player provided by "www.jamendo.com" and "https://freemusicarchive.org".

All songs can only be used for personal non-commercial use through this application.

You can access the Jamendo privacy policy https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use, and the Jamendo API is authorized by the https://freemusicarchive.org/api application.

The CC license (author and license section) can correctly mention all tracks.

You can find contact information at the following URL: www.jamendo.com, https://freemusicarchive.org

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
