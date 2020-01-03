X

Free Mp3 Downloader & Download Unlimited Music for Android

By Entertain Yourself Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Entertain Yourself Apps

Music Downloader never was easier. Download music & Songs for free

Free Music Downloader allows you to download mp3 music for free. Download Songs with free music downloader android app. Free downloader & offline music player allows you to download music royalty free songs. Mp3 Downloader allows you to create custom playlists, add any song to your playlist and listen later with audio player. Download music with Free offline mp3 music downloader free mp3 app. Free Mp3 downloader offline music download allows you to download multiple files at a time.

Download high quality music to phone and SD card and listen with no internet or WiFi! Download music was never so easy but now you can download free songs with songs downloader. Mp3 songs download free music app have best top playlists and albums soundtrack to listen new music. You can download music with music downloader with free best music downloader.

Mp3 downloader has billions of original versions of music albums for free to download with one touch. Mp3 downloader 2019 allows you to download hot trending high quality music from free music archive collection. Audio downloader simple works without wifi when you download songs to your phone for free. Mp3 downloader Vip finds top 20 music gratis and descargar musica gratis para phone.

Mp3 Music Downloader- Free Music Downloader Features:

Best Free music and songs downloader

More than a million high quality mp3 tracks

Search tracks and songs with auto-suggestion feature.

Fastest music downloader ever.

Music downloader never was easier.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Mp3 Music Download is provided by "www.jamendo.com".All songs

All tracks available is under CC license(author and license link properly mentioned for each song). You can find and contact authors on www.jamendo.com . All the content in app provided by server due to terms of use. All tracks published under Creative Commons - "Attribution" license https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Jamendo developer site(https://developer.jamendo.com/v3.0) Api Terms of Use:

https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.04

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.04

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
