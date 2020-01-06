X

Free Movies & TV Shows - Collection for Android

By AMMOVIES TV APK FREE Free

Developer's Description

By AMMOVIES TV APK FREE

Movie box is a free movie collection app in which you get to easily and quickly browse through a range of different movies, read details about your favorite movies and finally decide what to watch for the movie night party.

Just a few clicks and you can watch trailers from your favorite categories ,show box new movie trailers app saves you the time and ensures you never miss the new English movie you are likely to enjoy a lot.

Enjoy your time with movie box for free to search your favorite movies while searching for movies by name, this app easy to use and you can get for free without registration.

Feautures :

High-quality graphics with smooth navigations

All in one app to watch movie trailers, Previews, teasers & related video clips

Free to watch any movie trailer

You can watch English, Hindi trailers and teasers

No need of any external video player to play trailers

You can look up currently running, Upcoming and featured movies

Fast and easy

So, download "Free Movies & TV Shows - Collection" app on your Android phone or tablet and let us know about any bugs, questions, feature requests or any other suggestions.

Important:

The application doesnt support watching movies online or any kind of downloading or streaming movies.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping