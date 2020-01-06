Movie box is a free movie collection app in which you get to easily and quickly browse through a range of different movies, read details about your favorite movies and finally decide what to watch for the movie night party.

Just a few clicks and you can watch trailers from your favorite categories ,show box new movie trailers app saves you the time and ensures you never miss the new English movie you are likely to enjoy a lot.

Enjoy your time with movie box for free to search your favorite movies while searching for movies by name, this app easy to use and you can get for free without registration.

Feautures :

High-quality graphics with smooth navigations

All in one app to watch movie trailers, Previews, teasers & related video clips

Free to watch any movie trailer

You can watch English, Hindi trailers and teasers

No need of any external video player to play trailers

You can look up currently running, Upcoming and featured movies

Fast and easy

So, download "Free Movies & TV Shows - Collection" app on your Android phone or tablet and let us know about any bugs, questions, feature requests or any other suggestions.

Important:

The application doesnt support watching movies online or any kind of downloading or streaming movies.