Torrent Movie Downloader is an app that helps to download MOVIE and TV series easily.

Torrent Movie Downloader is the best application all around the globe. Which allows you to download any kind of torrent contents like movies, TV-Shows, and many more. We are also including search option inside the Movie Downloader app

-Movie Downloader Main Key Features-

1.Movie Downloader app has beautiful and easy user interface, through which any person can easily make use of it without any hurdle.

2. Torrent Movie Downloader app consists Home Page which includes several other pages like Download page, Searching page, Browse torrent file page and Magnet downloading page. This means by just opening the app you can explore all available features on the same page.

3.As you read above our this app consist search option. Which allows you to save your unnecessary browsing time for a particular file.

5. Even if you have any magnet-link of any torrent then don't worry we have a solution for this. Here you can also download any torrent file by having magnet-link.

6. If you have any .torrent file then our Movie downloader application allows you to download that torrent content. You have to just browse that particular file to our app by simply clicking on Browse Torrent button.

7. The main key point of our app is a real-time notification of your current downloading. This will be shown in your notification bar whenever you put any Movies or Shows for downloading.

8.Faster than lightning downloading speed. Most of the user argue at some of the other torrent downloaders for its speed, which sometimes stuck at 0kbps. But we have optimized app code to provide the best possible downloading speed to any kind of torrent Movie.