Legal Help You Can Trust - Our app Specializes both in Connecting Lawyers to Clients and Connecting Clients to Lawyers

Our most common cases include:

Driving Under the Influence

Immigration

Criminal Defense

Divorce

Workers Compensation

Social Security Disability Insurance

Have you Been Injured in an Accident or Sustained other Personal Damages? You May be Owed a Substantial Amount of Money as Just Compensation. Let a Legal Professional Get you What You are Owed. We Can Help. Start Your Claim Now and get free legal advice from a professional attorney in your area.

On Free Legal Help, we specialize in Connecting Lawyers to Clients. We have a decades long reputation for Aggressively Defending Your Rights. Download our free app and schedule a legal consultation now and connect with one of our specialists who is eager to help you in your unique situation.

Types of lawyers we work with and cases we handle:

Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer

Spinal Cord Injury Lawyer

Public Intoxication Lawyer

Felony Lawyers

Dog Bite Lawyer

Class Action Attorney

Birth Injury Lawyer

Premises Liability Lawyer

Domestic Violence Lawyer

Wrongful Death Attorney

Workers Compensation Lawyer

Truck Accident Lawyer

Product Liability Lawyer

Divorce Lawyer

Construction Accident Lawyer

Social Security Disability Lawyer

Immigration Lawyer

Criminal Defense Attorney

Personal Injury Lawyer

Bankruptcy Lawyer

DUI Lawyer

Medical Malpractice Lawyer

Slip & Fall

Car Accident Lawyer

Our law advice and Legal Help app has thousands of individuals connect with legal attorneys who help educate clients on the legal processes needed for their specific claims. We aim to connect users with attorneys who can help review & resolve cases involving both personal injury and motor vehicle accidents.

Way too often do people become victims to the legal system without knowing their rights & what they are entitled to. The Legal Helpers are here to ensure you get the legal support that you need & that you deserve. Ensure you know what is required to form a strong case & have the Legal Helpers connect you with an attorney to represent you in the court of law.

Free Legal Help is a platform built to connect lawyers and people in need of legal help. It connects people with the best lawyers available locally or statewide based on their legal requirements.

Free Legal Help guarantees to provide authentic, eligible information to both parties. To ensure the lawyer gets the best information, the legal client provides essential information: type of injury, the injured partys name, contact information and if they were hospitalized, required medical treatment, surgery, missed time from work and the type of injury sustained. At Free Legal Help, we also guarantee the year of the injury to be within the statute of limitations.