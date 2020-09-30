Join or Sign In

Free Kodi Addons & Android TV Tips for Android

By TV Android Dev Free

Developer's Description

By TV Android Dev

Kodi TV android and Kodi addons remote are most required tools for Kodi. So this guide application is created for givin as much useful information on Kodi as possible. Best kodi skins all points to the best app, Configurator for Kodi.

And below we have gathered main features of Kodi that you may be interested in:

Best Kodi Tutorials

Automatically Update Kodi builds

Install Kodi builds from url

Easy Install Kodi Addons

Screen cast your Kodi

Rest Kodi to default/Factory reset Kodi Media Player

Clear Kodi cache

Kodi buffering fixes

Kodi versions download guide

Remote control for Kodi

Auto boot Kodi feature when device restarts

Backup Kodi Media Player

Restore Kodi android

Automatically Setup Kodi

Force Close Kodi

Change Kodi boot Screen

Uninstall/Remove addons in Kodi

DISLAIMER: We officially declare that in this guide app there are NO any official content related to Kodi app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
