Kodi TV android and Kodi addons remote are most required tools for Kodi. So this guide application is created for givin as much useful information on Kodi as possible. Best kodi skins all points to the best app, Configurator for Kodi.
And below we have gathered main features of Kodi that you may be interested in:
Best Kodi Tutorials
Automatically Update Kodi builds
Install Kodi builds from url
Easy Install Kodi Addons
Screen cast your Kodi
Rest Kodi to default/Factory reset Kodi Media Player
Clear Kodi cache
Kodi buffering fixes
Kodi versions download guide
Remote control for Kodi
Auto boot Kodi feature when device restarts
Backup Kodi Media Player
Restore Kodi android
Automatically Setup Kodi
Force Close Kodi
Change Kodi boot Screen
Uninstall/Remove addons in Kodi
DISLAIMER: We officially declare that in this guide app there are NO any official content related to Kodi app.