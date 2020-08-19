The best free jazz music app!

You can easily use jazz music songs for free and find the joy of life through music.

This app includes a variety of jazz music, category genres, and more.

Music will continue to be updated, so please use it a lot.

main function

1. Popularity-You can see popular songs and various things.

2. New-Songs are updated every day.

3. Favorite-You can see the favorite song in one place.

All content provided by the application (including secondary works such as videos and images)

Contents licensed under Youtube's Copyright management System.

If you think there is a copyright problem, you can download the content from Youtube.

If you block it, you can't see it because it is blocked with this application.

Please note that all revenue on YouTube generated by the traffic generated by the app will go to the original copyright holder. In addition, the original copyright holder has control over all content.