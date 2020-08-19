Join or Sign In

Free Jazz Music(10000 songs included) for Android

By goodboymusic Free

Developer's Description

By goodboymusic

The best free jazz music app!

You can easily use jazz music songs for free and find the joy of life through music.

This app includes a variety of jazz music, category genres, and more.

Music will continue to be updated, so please use it a lot.

main function

1. Popularity-You can see popular songs and various things.

2. New-Songs are updated every day.

3. Favorite-You can see the favorite song in one place.

All content provided by the application (including secondary works such as videos and images)

Contents licensed under Youtube's Copyright management System.

If you think there is a copyright problem, you can download the content from Youtube.

If you block it, you can't see it because it is blocked with this application.

Please note that all revenue on YouTube generated by the traffic generated by the app will go to the original copyright holder. In addition, the original copyright holder has control over all content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
