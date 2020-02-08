Test your observation skills and let's see you can find all hidden objects from the scenes!
Features:
=> Game has 2 different packs.
=> Game has total 20 mind testing levels.
=> Each level you have to find out 10 objects from the scene,which is challenging for you!
=> Hint is available for your help,if You can't find objects! Here we give You 2 hints for free!
=> Magnifier for zoom function to find objects quickly, you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.
=> Play carefully don't touch anywhere,every wrong touch you lose score and time!
=> Game Center is available to challenge your friends!
=> Share your score on social media like Facebook, twitter, email,etc..
This app is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch!
If you like our app, please take a time & rate it!
Note:
-> Internet Connection is required to play game!
-> All packs levels are playable by clear every level,but if you want to play all packs without clear level you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.
-> You can also buy hints from shop by real money!
