Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Test your observation skills and let's see you can find all hidden objects from the scenes!
Features:
=> Game has 5 different packs!
=> Game has 50 mind testing levels!
=> Each level you have to find out no of objects from the scene, which is challenging for you!
=> Hint is available for your help, if You can't find objects! Here we give You 2 hints for free!
=> Magnifier for zoom function to find objects quickly, you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.
=> Play carefully don't touch anywhere, every wrong touch you lose score and time!
=> Game Center is available to challenge your friends!
=> Share your score on social media like Facebook, twitter, email, etc..
This app is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch!
If you like our app, please take a time & rate it!
Note:
-> All packs levels are playable by clear every level, but if you want to play all packs without clear level you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.
-> You can also buy hints from shop by real money!