Test your observation skills and let's see you can find all hidden objects from the scenes!

Features:

=> Game has 5 different packs!

=> Game has 50 mind testing levels!

=> Each level you have to find out no of objects from the scene, which is challenging for you!

=> Hint is available for your help, if You can't find objects! Here we give You 2 hints for free!

=> Magnifier for zoom function to find objects quickly, you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.

=> Play carefully don't touch anywhere, every wrong touch you lose score and time!

=> Game Center is available to challenge your friends!

=> Share your score on social media like Facebook, twitter, email, etc..

This app is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch!

If you like our app, please take a time & rate it!

Note:

-> All packs levels are playable by clear every level, but if you want to play all packs without clear level you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.

-> You can also buy hints from shop by real money!