Free Hidden Objects:WindMill Mystery Hidden Object for iOS

By Krunal Bhavsar Free

Developer's Description

By Krunal Bhavsar

Test your observation skills and let's see you can find all hidden objects from the scenes!

Features:

=> Game has 2 different packs.

=> Game has total 20 mind testing levels.

=> Each level you have to find out 10 hidden objects,which is challenging for you!

=> Hint is available for your help,if You can't find objects! Here we give You 2 hints for free!

=> Magnifier for zoom function to find objects quickly, you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.

=> Play carefully don't touch anywhere,every wrong touch you lose score and time!

=> Game Center is available to challenge your friends!

=> Share your score on social media like Facebook, twitter, email,etc..

This app is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch!

If you like our app, please take a time & rate it!

Note:

-> All packs levels are playable by clear every level,but if you want to play all packs without clear level you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.

-> You can also buy hints from shop by real money!

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
