Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Free Guide For File Transfer & Sharing App for Android

By Magic Star App Zone Free

Developer's Description

By Magic Star App Zone

File Transfer & Sharing satisfies all your transfer needs perfectly. Just select videos, party photos, music, apps & e-book, pdf files or anything, it will stably transfer them to your friends at a lightning speed, even without the network.

Guide For File Transfer and Sharing 2020

Tips for New Xander free file transfer with include tips and Guide for file transfer, big file transfer, file share, large file transfer, and all file sharing.

This app is a guide for xander, this app is free and new. Use the tricks mentioned in this guide for update, recover, connect, iphone, mobile and web browser. This guide is high quality and the latest one as xender tips and tricks app

Disclaimer:

This is NOT an Official Guide. The application name is the property of their respective owners. We made this App only as a FREE FAN APP with no cheats, only for those who wants to enjoy the App.

If there is any trademark or copyright violation that does not follow within the Fair Use, please contact us and we will immediately take action on it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now