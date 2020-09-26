Join or Sign In

Free Dating in New York & US for Android

By App Melon Free

Developer's Description

By App Melon

New York Dating App is a pioneering dating exclusively for New York & US. We provide all the dating features exclusively for NYC for FREE.

The ultimate objective of the App is to provide you Genuine and Authentic Dating Experience in New York. To achieve this, app offers features likes Verification, Advanced Filters, Profile accessibility options and many more, all for no costs. (No purchases or Hidden Costs)

In addition to the advanced checks, any imagery, pictures uploaded to the profiles are strictly moderated, thereby ensuring that you experience genuine, real and personalized dating. App also ensures that Only people from New York or US are able to access it, hence matching you with people Only from New York or US, as per your preference.

Authenticity is guaranteed, we do not have any bots and strictly take action against fake profiles with our unique verification technology.

Features of New York Dating App are as follows:

1. 100% Free Chatting

2. Unlimited Matches, Swipes, Rewinds, Chattings

3. Profile Insights

4. Filter profiles by City, interests and other important criterias which you can find on Profiles settings page

5. View your Profile visits and likes , 100% Free, we don't hide anything behind a Paywall.

Download the APP ,start your dating in New York and find your Empire date now.

If you like our APP don't forget to rate it on play store, our customer's satisfaction is our currency

The photos are only for illustrative purposes and doesn't correspond to any profiles in the app.

https://newyorkdating.app/privacy.html

https://newyorkdating.app/tos.html

https://newyorkdating.app/guidelines.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

