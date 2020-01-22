Credit score, which indicates your credit level, is essential for different financial institutions when making a decision on your loan/credit card application.

Reviewing your credit score in addition to your credit report will give you a better idea of where your credit stands.

Score estimators ask you a series of multiple-choice questions about your credit history and use that information to provide a range that your score should fall into. The questions are based on the categories of information that are used to calculate your score - payment history, level of debt, the age of credit history, the mix of credit, and recent credit applications.

Your score is based on five basic things:

Payment history (this accounts for roughly 35% of your score).

How much you owe (this accounts for about 10%).

How many types of debts and credit lines you have right now (this accounts for approximately 10% of your score).

Credit history length (about 15% of your score is related to this).

The number of times your credit score and report have been pulled and examined recently (accounts for about 10%).

As you can see, how much you earn is not taken into account.

Having a Good Credit Score

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. Scores of 750 and over are considered best and are most likely to get you prime rates. Scores of under 500 can mean you get rejected for credit line increases and loans.

Your credit score is most often used when you apply for financing, such as a new loan or credit card. However, some employers will look at it when deciding whether you can handle a job related to money, and even some landlords will consider credit when deciding whether to rent to you. Your three-digit number, therefore, can have a big impact on where you work, where you live and how you live.

What you need to know when you take a payday loan?

If youve applied for a payday loan, you know that all you need to qualify for a payday loan is a bank account, a source of income, and some form of identification (i.e., a license). Payday lenders dont run a credit check before approving loans. They dont do much leg work at all to ensure a borrower can actually repay the loan.

Since a payday lender wont run your credit when getting approved for a loan, taking out a payday loan wont necessarily affect your credit. Instead, payday loan companies use your income verification as their credit check.

How Payday Loans Affect Your Credit

The fact that you applied for a payday loan will not necessarily affect your credit, but there are several ways a payday loan can harm your credit. How you handle the payday loan and whether or not you stay on track with payments and fees will determine whether or not a payday loan affects your credit.

What You Need to Know

Getting a good estimate of your credit score means knowing your credit history. You'll need to know how many open credit cards you have, the balances on those cards, how many recent credit applications you've made, the total amount of your loan balances, etc.

At the end of the questionnaire, a score estimator gives you a range where your score would fall based on your answers to the questions. Of course, the estimator isn't foolproof. Your real score could fall outside the range, either above it or below it. If you just want to have a general idea of your score, an estimator is a quick, easy, and free way to get it.