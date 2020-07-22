Join or Sign In

Free CV Maker & Resume PDF Maker for Android

By Powerful Study House Free

Developer's Description

By Powerful Study House

Resume is first impression while job hunting. Resume PDF Maker app will help you to create, make, edit, share professional format resumes in PDF format quickly. Professional looking resume is a must have when you apply for any job, going for an interview, job hunting, job search, applying for jobs on job site etc.

Create Resume for US Students and US Professionals using our Free Resume Builder with 25+ Premium Resume Templates suitable for all kinds of American Jobs in 2020

Our App is completely Free.We have auto save facility.We are adding new templates with each update.

You can fill in your work experience, education, Hobbies, References etc. Our premium resume templates are unique and customised for your needs.What you type is what you get.You can customize the resume template to your needs.You can change the template anytime you want.

After creating Resume save it as PDF locally and then you can send it to recruiters.We have a dedicated help section to guide you through.

App Features:

- Fully Customized resume sections with Advanced Resume editor

- Easy to save in PDF format, attach as an email, share PDF Resume

- Free Resume Builder - Professional CV Maker with photo which is optional

- Professional CV templates, Customizable resume fields

- Resume builder Editor offers with easy editing options

- Create, view, duplicate, manage and delete multiple profiles in this Resume Builder Tool.

- Resume builder that makes resume will edit, modify and share CV in seconds

- My resume free, resume builder free, resume creator, CV Maker templates, Resume Builder PDF

Resume Builder:

- Objective

- Contact information, Photograph

- Academic Information

- Work Experience

- Projects

- Skills, Strength, certifications, Hobbies, Area of Interests and Curricular Activities

- Industrial Exposures

- References

- Declaration

This app can be used to create/make Resume, Curriculum vitae, CV samples, Professional resume templates, resume editor.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

