Free Books - Download & Read Free Books for Android

By Lazy Rabbit Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Lazy Rabbit Studio

Free Books is a free app that contain thousands of free books.

We have a huge collection of well-known books and you can read unlimited books without any cost

Our collection includes:-

Action & Adventure, Romance, Science & Fiction, Mystery & Detective, Horror, Short Stories, Fantasy, Drama, Historical, Religion, Supernatural, Westerns, Social Science, Literary, Human Science, Humorous, Biography & Autobiography, Science And Technics, War & Military, Travel, Other Popular And Award Winning books, etc.

Features:-

Add In Favorites

Add any book to your favorite list to read and download later.

In-Built dictionary to increase your english vocabulary.

At any moment while you are reading the book, you can look up any word in the built-in dictionary. Which will help you to learn English and grammar easily.

Read as you like

Free Books app allows you to choose your preferred font family font size, night & day mode, bookmarks, etc.

Create your personal notebook with highlights and notes.

You can mark and hight light any word, quotes, paragraphs, or dialogues which will save as your personal notebook and you can easily review it later.

Read "Free Books - Download & Read Free Books" and enjoy it anytime and anywhere. Download it now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
