- Bitcoin and dogecoin faucets in one application. And more other coins.
- Earn every hour free Bitcoin up to 0.01 BTC and minimum 11 satoshi and more ...
- Earn every hour free Dogecoin up to 10000 and minimum 0.11 DOGE and more ...
- Earn every hour free Ethereum up to 0.11 and minimum 351 mETH and more ...
- Earn every hour free Ripple up to 10 XRP and minimum 0.000735 XRP and more ...
- Earn every hour free Litecoin up to 1.11 LTC and minimum 0.00001703 litoshi
- Learn your coin value
- Exchange coins with other users
- Currently Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum and Litecoin faucets are available. Dash, NEM, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Usdcoin faucets will be added.
- BTC, ETH, DASH, DOGE, LTC, XEM, ADA, XRP, XMR, BCH, USDT collect for free.
and have fun with your free coin...