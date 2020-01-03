X

Freddy's Wallpaper for Android

By KSSoftware Free

Developer's Description

Freddy's Wallpaper and Lock Screen helps you lock your screen using more beautiful lock screens.

Locking your phone securely prevents foreign people from entering your phone.

Freddy's Lock screen helps you set a password or password pattern to ensure your privacy.

Allows you to lock images of these characters that you have a fan.

Freddy's Lockscreen provides the latest technology to encrypt your phone.

In addition to safety, it gives your phone a fantastic look, the Freddy's Lock Screen is completely free.

Freddy's Lockscreen Features:

- Freddy's Wallpaper

- 100% Free.

- Screen lock for mobiles.

- Change the lock screen with little effort.

- Fast operation.

- Lock Screen pattern.

- Slide to unlock.

- Cool Freddy's pictures.

- Cool Freddy's wallpapers.

- Freddy's backgrounds.

- Easy to use.

- Simple to handle.

- Mobile lock screen.

How to use it

Simple and easy to use, you just select function allows key, then enter password so that your device is protected.

If you want to active this free app just choose "enable" the lock screen slide will be active, and choose "Activate passcode" to set code pin to your phone.

Backgrounds will be added regularly so you can enjoy new backgrounds.

P.S : This app is not official.

DISCLAIMER:

This application complies with US Copyright law guidelines of "fair use", We are not affiliated in any way to Wallpapers. We are not the makers of the carto and we d't claim any relati with them. This applicati is made just for Wallpaper Fans. if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark violati that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines,please ctact us directly.

Report Software

