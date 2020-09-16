Join or Sign In

Fraserglen Golf Course & Training Centre for Android

By Gallus Golf Free

Developer's Description

By Gallus Golf

Download the Fraserglen Golf Centre app to enhance your golf experience!

This app includes:

- Interactive Scorecard

- Golf Games: Skins, Stableford, Par, Stroke Scoring

- GPS

- Measure your shot!

- Golfer Profile with Automatic Stats Tracker

- Hole Descriptions & Playing Tips

- Live Tournaments & Leaderboards

- Book Tee Times

- Course Tour

- Food & Beverage Menu

- Facebook Sharing

- And much more

Located just off the Trans Canada Highway in Abbotsford, Fraserglen is a fun and challenging mid-length, 18-hole golf course. Its flat tree lined fairways make for an easy walk for golfers of all ages, yet its greens are well bunkered making the course a challenge for golfers of all levels. If you are looking for a fun course that can be played in three hours, yet is challenging enough to make you use every club in your bag, Fraserglen is the course for you.

We have teaching professionals on staff with a wide range of programs from beginner group lessons to on course playing lessons.

Whether you are a scratch golfer or have never held a club before, Fraserglens Training Centre has something for everyone.

This is the greatest place to secure long term sales relationships. Ive played all the big noisy rush rush tracks and Fraser Glen is like having your own 1st class facility in your own back yard. Ive taken friends, family and clients that dont even golf in for good times in the clubhouse over the monster appy platter. Feels like home. Good job folks! Cheers! Richard W.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.63.00

General

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version 3.63.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
