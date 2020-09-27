Framing Cute Couple Photo allows you to choose a variety of options to make couple snaps, single snapshots in wildfire frame background!! You explore yourself in a animal frame!!!

Make your photos extra fun with creative shots!

-Easy to use.

-Fun to use.

-Beautiful UI.

-Just select & pick photos from your gallery or capture through camera. & share.

- Add unique filters like vintage, sepia and more.

-Easily share your photos in Instagram, Facebook & Twitter, etc. with your friends.

So, download & enjoy the features of this App!

We always expect your valuable feedback!!!

If you like this App, please give a review & rate us!