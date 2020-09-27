Sign in to add and modify your software
Framing Cute Couple Photo allows you to choose a variety of options to make couple snaps, single snapshots in wildfire frame background!! You explore yourself in a animal frame!!!
Make your photos extra fun with creative shots!
-Easy to use.
-Fun to use.
-Beautiful UI.
-Just select & pick photos from your gallery or capture through camera. & share.
- Add unique filters like vintage, sepia and more.
-Easily share your photos in Instagram, Facebook & Twitter, etc. with your friends.
So, download & enjoy the features of this App!
We always expect your valuable feedback!!!
If you like this App, please give a review & rate us!