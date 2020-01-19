Do you enjoy walking, running, Nordic walking, or simply want to see your town or environment in a different way? The FormCity app, presented by the Institut des Rencontres de la Forme (IRFO) and the Ligue Auvergne Rhne-Alpes dathltisme will take you on Chemins de la Forme that combine physical activity, relaxation, enjoyment and cultural discovery.

Put on a casual outfit, open the app, pop in your earphones and get going with Les Chemins de la Forme and its different points of interest described by the audio-guide.

FormCity brings together all of Frances Chemins de la Forme. Once downloaded, the app will be with you wherever you go so that you can have fun discovering lots of places in an original way that keeps you fit and healthy.

Thanks to FormCity, you can find all the stats to monitor and share your progress: activity duration, distance travelled, elevation, average speed and calories burnt.

Key features:

- GPS audioguides* you from one point of interest to the next;

- FormCity takes you from your exact location to the nearest point on the Chemins de la Forme;

- New towns and exclusive routes added regularly;

- Ability to use app without mobile data: download the map in advance, and you wont need internet from then on;

- You can share your data with the Apple Health app.

*Continued use of the GPS in the background may reduce your phone battery.