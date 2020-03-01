X

Forex Market Analysis & Signals for Android

By Pip Maker Free

Developer's Description

By Pip Maker

Forex Market & Analysis Provide You Free Of Cost

Forex major and futures daily analysis support resistance triangle channel and many other strategies using the analysis is done and you can benefit from free of charge analysis.

Pivot Analysis

is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the high, low and closing prices from the previous trading day

Profit Calculation

In live Forex trading, having a solid understanding of your profit and loss (P&L) potential at any given time is a must. It is simply not enough to place a trade and hope for positive results. Quantifying the upside of an open position, as well as its downside liability, is a great way to ensure consistent and responsible risk management.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.1

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 11.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping