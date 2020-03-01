Forex Market & Analysis Provide You Free Of Cost

Forex major and futures daily analysis support resistance triangle channel and many other strategies using the analysis is done and you can benefit from free of charge analysis.

Pivot Analysis

is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the high, low and closing prices from the previous trading day

Profit Calculation

In live Forex trading, having a solid understanding of your profit and loss (P&L) potential at any given time is a must. It is simply not enough to place a trade and hope for positive results. Quantifying the upside of an open position, as well as its downside liability, is a great way to ensure consistent and responsible risk management.