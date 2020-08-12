Join or Sign In

Forest Direct Flights & Hotels for iOS

By Forest Travel Free

Developer's Description

By Forest Travel

Forest Direct searches the best fares for flights and hotels. Book your next trip at your convenience from anywhere in the world.

* FIND THE LOWEST AIRFARESOur technology is designed to search for the best lowest prices in the market.

* SEARCH FOR HOTELS

Search your favorite hotel or explore thousands of possibilities at any location you would love to go.

* GET THE RESULTS YOU WANT

Filter your results by the number of stops, duration, airline, departure and arrival times, cabin and more.

*RESERVE YOUR FLIGHT

You can hold your reservation at no additional cost for 24 hours.

* RECENT SEARCHES

Quickly pick up on your last flight and hotel searches you left from your home screen

* PERFECT EXPERIENCE

Log in to your account and see all your bookings and reservations in one place.

* PERSONALIZED AGENT

Every booking is assigned to a personalized agent, that means you don't have to go through call centers.

* FREQUENT FLYER MILES

Earnfrequent flyer miles with your airline loyalty program

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
