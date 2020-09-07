The Ford's Food Center app enhances your grocery shopping experience. As you shop at a participating store, use this shopping companion app to help save you more money and receive special alerts. Along with being able to view store ads and coupons, the SmartZone feature allows the store to send deals and announcements to your phone. As you wind through the aisles of the store, be ready for offers to pop up on your phone.

Key features:

- Coupons

- Sale Ads

- SmartZone alerts (special offers triggered via beacons and QR codes throughout the store or via push notifications when you are not in the store)