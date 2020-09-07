Join or Sign In

Ford's Food Center for iOS

By Wi-Jon Free

Developer's Description

By Wi-Jon

The Ford's Food Center app enhances your grocery shopping experience. As you shop at a participating store, use this shopping companion app to help save you more money and receive special alerts. Along with being able to view store ads and coupons, the SmartZone feature allows the store to send deals and announcements to your phone. As you wind through the aisles of the store, be ready for offers to pop up on your phone.

Key features:

- Coupons

- Sale Ads

- SmartZone alerts (special offers triggered via beacons and QR codes throughout the store or via push notifications when you are not in the store)

What's new in version 4.1.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 4.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
