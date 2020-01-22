X

Force 4G/5G Only for Android

By Adadev Free

Force 4G/5G Only will help to change network to 5G/4G/3G. it can opens a secret menu where advanced network configurations can be selected. 5G feature only support Phone with 5G Hardware

Features :

*Change network to "4G/5G Only" mode

*Lock to any particular Network Signal like 5G/4G LTE/3G only

*Dual SIM Support

*Advanced network statistics

Force 4G/5G Only not working on every phone. Some phone brands block opportunity to force switch network.

5G feature only support Phone with 5G Hardware.

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
