Force 4G/5G Only will help to change network to 5G/4G/3G. it can opens a secret menu where advanced network configurations can be selected. 5G feature only support Phone with 5G Hardware
Features :
*Change network to "4G/5G Only" mode
*Lock to any particular Network Signal like 5G/4G LTE/3G only
*Dual SIM Support
*Advanced network statistics
Force 4G/5G Only not working on every phone. Some phone brands block opportunity to force switch network.
5G feature only support Phone with 5G Hardware.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.