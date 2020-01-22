Force 4G/5G Only will help to change network to 5G/4G/3G. it can opens a secret menu where advanced network configurations can be selected. 5G feature only support Phone with 5G Hardware

Features :

*Change network to "4G/5G Only" mode

*Lock to any particular Network Signal like 5G/4G LTE/3G only

*Dual SIM Support

*Advanced network statistics

Force 4G/5G Only not working on every phone. Some phone brands block opportunity to force switch network.

