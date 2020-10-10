Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Footylight - Football Highligths & Livescore for Android

By DoDock Sports Free

Developer's Description

By DoDock Sports

Introducing FootyLight at its best version!

Are you a fan of soccer? Are you interested in football leagues? Do you want to be updated about your favorite team? Then FootyLight is here to amuse you!

- Online Football Content Aggregator.

- 200+ Leagues and Cups.

- Livescores: Including Facts, Match Stats, Commentary, Lineups, Results and Fixtures.

- Statistics: Including Standings, Head to Head , Top Scorers, Top Assists and Cards.

- Videos: Including Goal Clips and Highlights.

- News: Including Breaking Articles and Videos, Weekly Editorials and League News .

- Podcasts.

* And it's FREE!

FootyLight gives you latest football news, live scores, match videos and highlights. For football highlights, soccer scores, live soccer, soccer videos, FootyLight is the one stop for you. You can find all the information about your favorite team.

Enjoy FIFA World Cup 2018 with FootyLight. Follow every match live, find goal clips, fixtures without any interruptions on FootyLight.

DMCA Compliance:

"All the team names and logos used in this application are strictly for identification of teams and leagues/cups. No Leagues, Cups or Teams are affiliated with this application" - Team Footylight

For Video Contents, Footylight merely act as a data conduit Service Provider [DMCA 512(k)(1)(A)] and cannot be held accountable for the content on 3rd party servers.

Right Holder?

Please read our FULL DISCLAIMER:

http://api0.dodock.net/dmca/

Were really proud of Footylight and we hope youll love it as much as we do. If you have any feedback to share with us, please contact us.

Connect with us:

Facebook: /FootyLight

Twitter: @Footy_Light

Instagram: @footy.light.dodock

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.10.9

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 5.10.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now