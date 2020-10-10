Introducing FootyLight at its best version!

Are you a fan of soccer? Are you interested in football leagues? Do you want to be updated about your favorite team? Then FootyLight is here to amuse you!

- Online Football Content Aggregator.

- 200+ Leagues and Cups.

- Livescores: Including Facts, Match Stats, Commentary, Lineups, Results and Fixtures.

- Statistics: Including Standings, Head to Head , Top Scorers, Top Assists and Cards.

- Videos: Including Goal Clips and Highlights.

- News: Including Breaking Articles and Videos, Weekly Editorials and League News .

- Podcasts.

* And it's FREE!

FootyLight gives you latest football news, live scores, match videos and highlights. For football highlights, soccer scores, live soccer, soccer videos, FootyLight is the one stop for you. You can find all the information about your favorite team.

Enjoy FIFA World Cup 2018 with FootyLight. Follow every match live, find goal clips, fixtures without any interruptions on FootyLight.

DMCA Compliance:

"All the team names and logos used in this application are strictly for identification of teams and leagues/cups. No Leagues, Cups or Teams are affiliated with this application" - Team Footylight

For Video Contents, Footylight merely act as a data conduit Service Provider [DMCA 512(k)(1)(A)] and cannot be held accountable for the content on 3rd party servers.

Right Holder?

Please read our FULL DISCLAIMER:

http://api0.dodock.net/dmca/

Were really proud of Footylight and we hope youll love it as much as we do. If you have any feedback to share with us, please contact us.

