Main Features of "Football News":

- Football News

- Live Scores

- Match Details

- Transfer News

- Professional Stats

"Football News" app provides you with the latest and comprehensive football news, live scores. With "Football News" app, you can follow your favorite teams and leagues, get live scores and results from all the matches and competitions as well as the latest Football news all around the world. Everything you need to know about football, all at your fingertips.

Heres the description of the main Features of "Football News".

Football news

Our app provides you with the latest football news all around the world. You can also acquire personalized content based on teams you support like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester united, Chelsea, Liverpool, Dortmund, Arsenal and your favorite leagues like Premier League, Laliga, Seria, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, etc. With our app you will not miss any news about the team you support or your favorite league.

Match Live

You can get live scores about all the football matches for all the leagues and competitions, including MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Champions League and so on.

Match Details

Live text commentary, team line-ups, match analysis All in our Match Centre. You can also view on-the-spot scene in GIFs.

Transfer window

Our app offers you the latest transfer news. You can check all the official transfers and rumours about Europes Top 5 leagues in our Transfer window.

Professional Stats

Get the tables, fixtures, results, squad, player profiles and performance stats on "Football News" app.

"Football News" app is the most professional football app for football fans to follow all the leagues and competitions. If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to contact us. We fully appreciate your kindly advice and will reply you ASAP.

Email: mtvstudio2017@gmail.com