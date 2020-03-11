The app contain "foot/feet Mehndi Designs" that include very nicecollection Mehndis.

Feet Mehndi Design is a hand-picked collection of new, beautiful, brilliant, latest, eye-catching and easy to apply offline mehndi (henna) designs and patterns in HD. Make your weddings, festivals, function, ceremony, celebrations, events, games, songs, dance and parties fun again.

Mehndi design for foot include designs ranging from simple Arabic, complex, bridal, flowers, gola, rose, round, tiki & romantic variations.

Ramdan, Eid (Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha), Shaadi, Baraat, Mehndi, Maaiyon, Holi, Dushera, Rangoli, Rajhastani, Diwali, Teej, Deepavali, Karva Chauth, Vat Purnima, Bhai Dooj, Navratri, Makar Sankranti, Vasant Panchmi, more Indian festivals and several other events are where simple yet fancy and elegant designs can do wonders among your family and friends and build you a stylish reputation.

Foot & Feet have been used as an artists canvas to draw various mehndi designs. In Pakistan India and in some cultures, mehndi is applied on the foot and feet of a bride during Weddings and for other important occasions.

