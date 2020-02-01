They're Blurry! Can you still recognize these restaurant logos anyway?

Guess What Restaurant! is our latest hand-crafted logo game that is suitable for all ages! You see these restaurants or Foods every day right? Now is the time to find out how well you know these restaurants around the world. Guess What Restaurant! is an entertaining quiz game where you guess the foods of popular restaurants. The more Foods you guess, the more levels you unlock, and the more coins you will earn. If you get stuck and don't know the logo, don't fret because you can use the coins to reveal the blurred portions of the logo, get hints, or remove unnecessary letters. If you're still stuck, then you can try asking your friends online via Twitter or Facebook.

Getting Started

Playing Guess What Restaurant! is easy as 1,2,3. You just need to recognize the foods to unlock the levels, gain more points. You can compare your scores with your classmates, friends, family and more. Enjoy!

Let's see if you can guess all the restaurants logos!

Key Features

HIGHLY ADDICTIVE

All the popular restaurant foods from around the World are waiting for you to recognize! If you are looking for a challenge, then this is the game for you.

IT's ALL ABOUT FUN

Easy to Play. No registrations. No complicated rules. Just install and enjoy the game right away.

CONTINUOUS UPDATES

Don't worry if you have guessed them all, we will constantly update this app with new blurry restaurant logos.

Discover more at http://www.youngdecade.com