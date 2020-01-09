X

Foodgod's Food Truck Frenzy for iOS

By Atari Free

Developer's Description

By Atari

Build your own Food Truck empire and battle other players for customers. Visit various food kingdoms, collect dozens of recipes, characters and more under the watchful eye of the Foodgod - television personality and food aficionado, Jonathan Cheban!

Create and cook outrageous culinary concoctions and confections and rise from food slob to Foodgod status.

Key Features

Juicy PvP Play: Battle against other players as you strive to generate money to grow your business and unlock new content

Seasoned Single Player: Travel the globe and solve delightful puzzles in your quest for world domination

Scrumptious Customization: Choose from a smorgasbord of different recipes, trucks, and costumes to perfect your loadout. Level up for even more Food Power

Yummy Leaderboards: Rise to the top and unlock tasty rewards

Succulent Cooking Kingdoms: Master the art of local cuisines by visiting delightful locations across the globe

Recipe for Success: Match ingredients from the main food groups to power-up your menu with mouthwatering new super dishes

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.17

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.0.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

