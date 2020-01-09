Build your own Food Truck empire and battle other players for customers. Visit various food kingdoms, collect dozens of recipes, characters and more under the watchful eye of the Foodgod - television personality and food aficionado, Jonathan Cheban!

Create and cook outrageous culinary concoctions and confections and rise from food slob to Foodgod status.

Key Features

Juicy PvP Play: Battle against other players as you strive to generate money to grow your business and unlock new content

Seasoned Single Player: Travel the globe and solve delightful puzzles in your quest for world domination

Scrumptious Customization: Choose from a smorgasbord of different recipes, trucks, and costumes to perfect your loadout. Level up for even more Food Power

Yummy Leaderboards: Rise to the top and unlock tasty rewards

Succulent Cooking Kingdoms: Master the art of local cuisines by visiting delightful locations across the globe

Recipe for Success: Match ingredients from the main food groups to power-up your menu with mouthwatering new super dishes

Follow us to get the latest on Foodgods Food Truck Frenzy.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoodTruckFrenzyGame/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodtruck_game

Twitter: https://twitter.com/foodtruck_game