Foodarena Enjoy food delivered conveniently to your home. From over 900 restaurants and their more than 85,000 meal types

Swiss company. In the market since 2006.

1. Enter postal code

2. Select restaurant and your meal

3. Pay online or pay cash upon delivery

---> The meal is prepared and delivered to your home :)

Foodarena.ch wishes you Bon APPtit!"

Your benefits:

Take advantage of %special discounts%

Over 900 restaurants all over Switzerland deliver over 85,000 types of meals: pizza, pasta, sushi, Chinese, Indian, burgers ()

Transparent customer reviews in various categories (service / quality / delivery)

Filter delivery services according to meal type, reviews, minimum order amount, and much more

Delivery usually within 30-40 minutes (depending on partner restaurant)

Online payment by credit card, PayPal, PostFinance, TWINT, ApplePay or cash

Download NOW for free, order a meal, and satisfy your hunger!

Lunch, snack or dinner.

Meal delivery service for Zurich, Basel, Berne, Geneva, Lausanne, Winterthur, St. Gallen, Zug, Lucerne, Solothurn, Biel, Aarau,Genf, Fribourg, Neuenburg, and many more.

Dozens more locations: Simply enter your location to find all restaurants delivering to you!

All types of dishes are available Pizza, sushi, Chinese, Asian, doner kebab, Indian, Greek, burgers, Thai, Italian, Mexican, Turkish, steaks, schnitzel, Japanese, pasta, Vietnamese, salads, American, soups, curried sausage, German, fast food, baguettes, Korean, ice cream, hot dogs, donuts, wraps, desserts, chicken wings, bagels, nachos, tortillas, fish, burritos, muffins, antipasti, and much more...

Your feedback is important to us!

You have questions concerning the Foodarena App? Is your favorite restaurant missing?

Let us know by E-Mail or by visiting us online at www.foodarena.chww.foodarena.ch.

Foodarena.ch - You're hungry. We are on our way!

http://www.foodarena.ch