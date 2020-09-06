FoodHive makes your buying of products, foods and groceries easier.

Groceries freshly handpicked and delivered from your favorite supermarkets and specialty stores to your doorstep! Save time, energy and money.

You may find many things inside the Foodhive

FoodHive as of now primarily caters in Zamboanga City, Philippines.

Shop on FoodHive app to get Foods and daily essentials delivered to your door.

Shop for groceries at the same low, in-store prices youd get from your local Supermarket. Order groceries shipped direct to your home, including fresh produce, whole organic food items and market specialty products, from your device, and choose a delivery time that works for you.

Are my options for grocery foods limited?

We checked your whole weekly grocery list for market fresh produce, baked goods, quality meats and Seafoods everything youd expect from Supermarket Grocery Store. A trained associate hand selects the items from your grocery list order.

Whats the cost?

Grocery delivery is also available in Zamboanga City within 20-25 km radius, for a reasonable delivery service fee. Order through FoodHive and earn loyalty points per order.

Delivery Schedule?

Foodhive will alert you once the groceries is ready for dispatch and pickup. Orders that exceed of 5000php will be delivered next day except from wet market and organic products that should be deliver right away.

How does it work?

Create an account, reserve a pickup or grocery delivery time thats convenient for you and build your basket by shopping our wide selection of online groceries. Save your favorites for future orders its so easy! Well alert you when your pickup order is ready. Use the app to check in, and well have fresh groceries waiting to load into your car once you arrive. Its like having your own Supermarket personal shopper for online grocery shopping!