Food.je - Takeaway Delivery Jersey for Android

By Food.je eTakeaway Free

Developer's Description

By Food.je eTakeaway

With over 50 local restaurant menus, Food.je is the easiest way to order food for delivery or takeaway in Jersey.

Food.je is Jerseys premier online ordering portal for local takeaway food delivery. We're partnered with some of the finest takeaway restaurants in Jersey so if you fancy Pizza, Chinese, Indian, Italian, Fish n' Chips, Portuguese, Thai or any other cuisine we're sure to have something to suit your taste. Ordering takeaway in Jersey has never been easier and it's 100% FREE to use!

Ordering your takeaway is easy:

- Choose a restaurant

- Build and place your order online from the restaurants menu

- That's it! The restaurant delivers your food or you collect it

- You receive an instant SMS and email letting you know how long your order will be

What Else?

Food.je lets you;

See the location of restaurants using Google Maps and Street View

Check restaurants opening and closing hours

Keep up-to-date with the latest deals and offers

Re-order your favourite meals

Book a table at your favourite restaurants

Pay online with card or cash for a speedy checkout

Save your delivery details and phone numbers for faster checkout

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.3

General

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 0.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

