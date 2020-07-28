Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Food & Life for iOS

By Food & Life PLC Free

Developer's Description

By Food & Life PLC

Food&Life works in partnership with premium brands and independent regional producers across Italy to supply an extensive, yet carefully curated, range of products while still combining tradition and authenticity with innovation and technology. We bring to the table solutions based on consumer trends tailored to our customers business - whether its HORECA, Retail or SME.

We aim at being our clients most trusted and valued partner with our 24/7 support, assisting them in serving and delivering food that succeeds. With a dedicated in-house team of sector-specific experts for each segment we supply to, we can always offer help and advice on our product range.

We use the latest software systems which allows our customers to place orders 24 hours a day and our stock management systems are in place to ensure we load and deliver on time. Were constantly evolving and improving our offering whilst still ensuring robust food safety and assurance to protect our clients customers, business and reputation we have achieved a Grade AA BRC. Central to this offering is our development kitchen where we test and review our products and create recipes so we can keep providing inspiration as well as menu solutions carefully thought with our customers needs in mind.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now