Food&Life works in partnership with premium brands and independent regional producers across Italy to supply an extensive, yet carefully curated, range of products while still combining tradition and authenticity with innovation and technology. We bring to the table solutions based on consumer trends tailored to our customers business - whether its HORECA, Retail or SME.

We aim at being our clients most trusted and valued partner with our 24/7 support, assisting them in serving and delivering food that succeeds. With a dedicated in-house team of sector-specific experts for each segment we supply to, we can always offer help and advice on our product range.

We use the latest software systems which allows our customers to place orders 24 hours a day and our stock management systems are in place to ensure we load and deliver on time. Were constantly evolving and improving our offering whilst still ensuring robust food safety and assurance to protect our clients customers, business and reputation we have achieved a Grade AA BRC. Central to this offering is our development kitchen where we test and review our products and create recipes so we can keep providing inspiration as well as menu solutions carefully thought with our customers needs in mind.