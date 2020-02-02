X

Food & Drink Matters is a publication that circulates 5,000 printed copies on a national basis to approximately 15,000 readers.

Food & Drink Matters is circulated to decision makers involved in the UKs food and drink markets. Each edition updates readers with current trends and developments, as well as new products and services launched into the marketplace. This makes Food & Drink Matters an excellent reference tool.

At Food & Drink Matters, we do not publish a forward features list and work issue to issue. Typically we publish the following features regularly:

Exhibition reviews and previews, health and safety, cleaning and hygiene, print and packaging, labelling, automation, food and drink processing, food and drink manufacturing, logistics and distribution, import/export, security, heating, ventilation & air conditioning, refrigeration, hospitality, retail, facilities management & appointments.

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

