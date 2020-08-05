Being addicted to food is a real thing, and people suffer day in and day out with the struggle.

Food addiction calendar helps you notice that you are addicted to food, and helps you stay accountable for when you let yourself become a victim of binge eating. Use food addiction calendar to stop eating obscene amounts of food and lower your risk for many diseases.

Join the no binge eating movement and stop food addiction! People who have used this app have seen a great increase in self-control and patience. Just take one day at a time and look forward to the new you without being addicted to food. Not only will this app help you stop binge eating, but it will help you become more confident.

Features:

1. Use our counter to track your progress down to the second.

2. Track how much money and time you have saved since you made your pledge to stop binge eating or overeating.

3. Create your own reasons to help you overcome your food addiction, or use one of our scientifically based facts about quitting.

4. Change the look and feel of the app with our skins section to personalize the app to what you want.

5. Add reasons why you would like to see yourself succeed and stop the food abuse.

6. Our special panic button will help you send a text to a friend that may be able to help you and be an accountability partner.

7. Our badge system allows you to be rewarded for your success.

8. Our distractions section will help you take your mind off of the food addiction abuse and introduce you to something more positive and soothing.

9. Food Addiction Calendar automatically calculates how much money you have saved since you quit binge eating.

10. Our motivational quotes and testimonials will ensure that you are not alone on this process to shake dependence on binge eating and overeating.

Here are our top 7 reasons to stop being addicted to food:

1. You eat way more food than you intended to

Being addicted to food means that you will keep eating, even when your stomach says that you are full. This is why food addiction is not only physical, but it is psychological as well.

2. You experience food cravings even after being full

Getting food cravings is not uncommon. However, having a food addiction means that you experience those cravings even when your stomach is packed full of food. This can be mentally draining.

3. Feelings of guilt and regret

Many overeaters will experience guilt after eating large quantities of food, as most people do. The problem is that people addicted to food will quickly get over that feeling and do it over and over again.

4. Excessive weight gain

When you are addicted to food, you keep eating, even when your body tells you not to. This creates a surplus of calories in your body, which leads to weight gain, which is mostly fat.

5. Do you make up excuses for eating too much?

Ill only have a few and just for today are things that we tell ourselves all the time when we know we shouldnt be eating something. When we repeat these mistakes over and over, we just feed the food addiction, and things wont get better until you take a stand.

6. Imagine how much money you will save

I like to use the example of a pizza. Someone addicted to food might eat the whole pizza in one sitting, but someone conscious of their food intake may eat half the pizza and save the other half. 2 meals for the price of one! Make it happen.

7. You keep failing the rules that you set for yourself

If you are addicted to food, you will habitually break the rules that you set for yourself to cut back eating. It will be difficult at first with hunger cravings, but your stomach will eventually adapt to the decrease in consumption. Your health will thank you.

....If you are guilty of being addicted to food or binge eating, download Food Addiction Calendar for FREE now!