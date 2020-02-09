X

Make a great impact with all the cool fonts you want.Write bold/italic/serif fonts and many more easily in any App!

Edit your captions, highlights and stand out from the crowd!

Using the toolbar, you are always in control of your content.

Erudito Key help you style any text in any App.

Great for Instagram Stories. Its specially suited also for Snapchat, Tik Tok, Facebook, Messages and WhatsApp.

* Erudito Key is intuitive (really)

* High quality App

* unique Toolbar for fonts editing

* Dark or Light theme

* Content updated regularly

* well designed and crafted keyboard

* English, Spanish layout (if you want other language just ask! :) )

While Erudito Key is free, you can get Erudito Key Plus through auto-renewing subscription and help us make Erudito Key better.

Auto-renewable subscription price starts at $11.99 USD/month after 3-day free trial

Your subscription will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase and will automatically renew (at the duration selected) unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

Current subscription may not be cancelled during the active subscription period; however, you can manage your subscription and/or turn off auto-renewal by visiting your iTunes Account Settings after purchase.

All your personal data is protected with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy:

Privacy Policy: https://erudito.io/privacy/

Terms of Use: https://erudito.io/terms/

We hope you find Erudito Key enjoyable!

Contact us at support@pixdeo.com

What's new in version 1.0.19

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.0.19

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

